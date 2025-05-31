Atletico Madrid B coach Torres pens new deal

Fernando Torres has signed a new deal as Atletico Madrid B coach.

The former Atletico and Chelsea striker took charge of the reserve-team at the beginning of last season.

Torres has now extended his contract to 2027.

Atletico B currently play in the RFEF Primera Federación, with Torres' prime brief being youth development ahead of promotion.

Management are delighted with the progress of the B team, which just missed out on the playoffs last season.