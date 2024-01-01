Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Atletico Madrid ace Griezmann announces France retirement

Atletico Madrid ace Griezmann announces France retirement
Atletico Madrid ace Griezmann announces France retirementLaLiga
Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann has announced his international retirement.

The vice-captain of Les Bleus ends his international career with a World Cup under his arm, 137 games played and 44 goals to his credit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"With a heart full of memories I close this chapter of my life," he posted to social media. "Thanks for this magnificent tricolor adventure and see you soon."

The statement was accompanied by a video of his best moments with the French team. 

Griezmann  leaves him as France's top assistant in history with 38 goal passes, as well as the player with the most consecutive games played. 

 

Mentions
LaLigaGriezmann AntoineAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid lose Courtois for next two games
Atletico Madrid release statement over derby suspension
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone slams Courtois: He attacks people then laughs; be wary those who play victim