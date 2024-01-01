Atletico Madrid ace Griezmann announces France retirement

Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann has announced his international retirement.

The vice-captain of Les Bleus ends his international career with a World Cup under his arm, 137 games played and 44 goals to his credit.

"With a heart full of memories I close this chapter of my life," he posted to social media. "Thanks for this magnificent tricolor adventure and see you soon."

The statement was accompanied by a video of his best moments with the French team.

Griezmann leaves him as France's top assistant in history with 38 goal passes, as well as the player with the most consecutive games played.