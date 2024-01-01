Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte takes new swipe at Barcelona coach Flick

Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte takes new swipe at Barcelona coach Flick
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte takes new swipe at Barcelona coach Flick
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte takes new swipe at Barcelona coach FlickLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has taken a dig at Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

After successfully fighting off Barca's attempts to prise their star away from them over the summer, Uriarte was unimpressed by Flick's hug for Williams after Athletic's defeat last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Sunday: "We have turned the page and the chapter is over. Nico has made it clear with words and actions that he wants to stay here and for us that is very important.

"He has a contract until 2027. Keeping him is vital to set ourselves ambitious goals. At the club we have to work to make the project attractive for our players and so that Nico can develop his entire career with us."

Then on Flick, Uriarte added: "Throughout the summer, Flick's statements were normal and respectful, but  I was surprised by that hug . He explained that he congratulated him on the triumph at the Euros, so  I suppose he also congratulated Vivian... although I don't think I saw it..."

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoAth BilbaoBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona willing to cut loose Gundogan this week
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit talk
Barcelona chasing deal for €90M AC Milan star Leao