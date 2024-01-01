Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte takes new swipe at Barcelona coach Flick

Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has taken a dig at Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

After successfully fighting off Barca's attempts to prise their star away from them over the summer, Uriarte was unimpressed by Flick's hug for Williams after Athletic's defeat last week.

He said on Sunday: "We have turned the page and the chapter is over. Nico has made it clear with words and actions that he wants to stay here and for us that is very important.

"He has a contract until 2027. Keeping him is vital to set ourselves ambitious goals. At the club we have to work to make the project attractive for our players and so that Nico can develop his entire career with us."

Then on Flick, Uriarte added: "Throughout the summer, Flick's statements were normal and respectful, but I was surprised by that hug . He explained that he congratulated him on the triumph at the Euros, so I suppose he also congratulated Vivian... although I don't think I saw it..."