Athletic Bilbao midfielder Jauregizar amazed working with Valverde, De Marcos

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Mikel Jauregizar admits he appreciates the support of coach Ernesto Valverde.

Jauregizar is gaining more and more admirers thanks to his form in the Primera this season.

On Valverde, he said, “I have to move the ball without fear, I have to take it from behind and try to take it to the edges. In defence he tells me to push , not to be easily overcome. To be myself.”

On skipper Oscar de Marcos, Jauregizar also stated: "I have had De Marcos cards and a shirt. I have always wanted to be like him.

"And to experience this with Unai Gómez , both of whom are from Bermeo, is very special."

