Al Nassr defender Laporte revisits choosing Spain over France

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte has revisited his decision to choose Spain over France.

Laporte played for France at U17 and U21 level before eventually committing to Spain for the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I couldn’t wait any longer. Years went by, in the end, it was always the same with the coach. If I wanted to play in international competitions, I had to make this decision," the former Athletic Bilbao defender said.

“I’m doing very well with the national team. There were some exchanges of opinion on several occasions (with Deschamps) our relationship was not the best.

“It’s over, I don’t even think about it anymore. Everyone goes their own way.”