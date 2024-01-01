Real Sociedad fullback Gomez thrilled with Spain call

Real Sociedad fullback Sergio Gomez is thrilled with a first call to the Spain squad.

Gomez replaces Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has withdrawn due to injury.

Gomez, who left Manchester City last summer, said: "I was walking with my girlfriend and I saw the phone call from Luis (De La Fuente). I answered and he gave me the news.

"I'm happy with the coach's call, I'm grateful for the opportunity and now I'm going to enjoy the experience and learn from my teammates.

Gómez will train with the national team starting today to prepare for Spain's next two matches against Denmark and Serbia on October 12 and 15.