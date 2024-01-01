Athletic Bilbao captain De Marcos admits retirement getting closer

Athletic Bilbao captain Oscar de Marcos admits his playing time is nearing it's end.

De Marcos took the captaincy this season after Iker Muniain's departure.

The midfielder said: "The youngsters have taken a step forward. Together we are helping to ensure that there are players in good dynamics.

"I feel good, it's true that I know myself well enough, I know when I'm well and the manager knows it too. I'm good enough to play in that position.

"Once I make the decision I consider that it was the right direction. I take into account and evaluate everything from the previous season and I decide to continue for another season. At the moment, I am feeling well.

"I have believed in previous years that it could be the last and in the end I make another decision. Each time I see myself closer to the end. It is not the time to evaluate it."