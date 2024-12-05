Athletic Bilbao Agirrezabala explains guessing right to deny Mbappe penalty in victory over Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala explained how he was ready for Kylian Mbappe's penalty during last night's win against Real Madrid.

Agirrezabala denied Mbappe from the spot to help Athletic to a 2-1 win at San Mames.

Afterwards, he said: "We study everything a lot in these actions. Mbappé is a good taker and I decided to go to the same place where he missed the previous one because I thought he was going to repeat it."

The goalkeeper was recognised by the fans at the end of the match, in which he was chosen as best afield.

“Our fans are incredible and without them we couldn’t achieve what we are achieving . They are a pillar for the team. Being able to experience these nights with them is incredible. It makes me very happy because the fans are everything. I am extremely grateful for all the support they give us."

Above all, Agirrezabala celebrated that “we are still in good form. It is very important to be in the top positions. We are also very happy because in recent years we have had difficult matches against Real Madrid.”

 

