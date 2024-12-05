Real Madrid striker Mbappe "takes full responsibility" after penalty miss in Athletic Bilbao defeat

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe blames himself for their defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Mbappe missed a penalty as Athletic won 2-1 at San Mames on Wednesday night.

Afterwards, Mbappe posted to social media: "Bad result. A big mistake in a game where every detail counts. I take full responsibility. It's a difficult moment, but it's the best time to change this situation and show who I am."

Fede Valverde also did not duck responsibility, admitting his mistake in the play that led to Athletic's winner: "It was a hard blow, but I take the blame, I face it and I apologise.

"For my teammates and the fans. I know that it's football and these things can happen, but they are not beyond me and I did not want to stop expressing myself for the mistake I made.

"There is still a long way to go, many competitions and I am sure there will be many joys."  

