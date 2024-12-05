Real Madrid striker Mbappe "takes full responsibility" after penalty miss in Athletic Bilbao defeat

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe blames himself for their defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Mbappe missed a penalty as Athletic won 2-1 at San Mames on Wednesday night.

Afterwards, Mbappe posted to social media: "Bad result. A big mistake in a game where every detail counts. I take full responsibility. It's a difficult moment, but it's the best time to change this situation and show who I am."

Fede Valverde also did not duck responsibility, admitting his mistake in the play that led to Athletic's winner: "It was a hard blow, but I take the blame, I face it and I apologise.

"For my teammates and the fans. I know that it's football and these things can happen, but they are not beyond me and I did not want to stop expressing myself for the mistake I made.

"There is still a long way to go, many competitions and I am sure there will be many joys."