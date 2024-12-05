Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde proud of players for victory over Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was delighted with his players after their 2-1 win against Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty, with Athletic winning via goals from Alex Berenguer and Gorka Guruzeta. Jude Bellingham scored for the visitors.

Afterwards, Valverde expressed total satisfaction with his players.

Performance:

"Whenever there is an important match it is a great joy because of everything that was experienced on the pitch. These are three points that give us confidence and show that we are doing well.

"We know that we have to give 100% in every game to get ahead. With Real Madrid there is always extra motivation, but we always have to give our all, which is what attracts our fans."

The atmosphere at San Mamés:

“The teams respect us and know that this stadium is very demanding, but that is not enough. We have very good players.”

Ancelotti believes it was a draw:

“There are many draws against Real Madrid that you lose. I understand that everyone is pulling for their own side. It could have happened, but since we won…”

The game plan:

“We have a large squad and that is why we make changes. If we want intensity, we have to change players from one game to the next when they are so close together. Our intention was to set a high pace and make it difficult for them to get the ball out because if they played in a midfield with their movements we would have problems.”

Keeping an eye on Mbappé:

“You always have to keep an eye on him because he can get something out of any situation. He is a great player and that is how the equaliser came about, thanks to a good shot from him.”

Agirrezabala's game:

“We are possibly one of the teams in the world that have the best goal covered. And I also put Padilla in that group. Agirrezabala saved his first penalty in an official match against Athletic in the shootout of the Cup final and he also has to gain experience in these things.”

Simon's celebration after the penalty was saved:

“Both goalkeepers want to play and start every game, but at the same time they are teammates and always help each other out at any time. It's incredibly lucky to have these two goalkeepers.”

Berenguer's contribution:

“He is a player like Adama, Prados, Jauregizar, who can play at any time, in any position in the attacking front, he can be a starter or a substitute. He has a goal and strategy. He is a player that we always value very much.”

Champions League bid:

“It strengthens our current positions, even though we have played one game more. Our intention is to move within this range and the higher up we are, the better.”