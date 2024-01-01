Athletic Bilbao defender Vivian: We can upset Barcelona

Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian insists they're capable of upsetting Barcelona.

Athletic meet Barca on Saturday in the LaLiga.

"I can't wait to get started. Every year, the level in LaLiga gets higher and higher," Vivian told the press at Lezama on Wednesday.

"You can see how all the teams are strengthening. That motivates us. We need the desire and the conviction to know we'll do well. From there, we can achieve anything we set our mind too.

"We'll be ambitious and look to make our game plan solid. From there we'll get the best out of ourselves and see what we can accomplish.

"We've had a long week to prepare for it and we're concentrating on what we have to do. We know how difficult the match is going to be.

"We feel good and we're not far from being at 100%. That's something you get from training and playing."

On his new eight-year contract, Vivian also stated: "I've always felt loved and supported by the club and I have everything to get the best out of myself.

"The people who work here have the same values as me. We have a project and an idea for the future that I'm very excited about.

"Not every team can offer a player this kind of contract. It's a sign of respect and responsibility."

