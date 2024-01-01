Barcelona convinced Williams willing to sign despite Athletic Bilbao declaration

Barcelona remain convinced they can sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain international declared his commitment to Athletic last week.

However, TV3 says Barca chiefs are convinced Williams made the declaration only on recommendation from his agents.

And should Barca meet Williams' €58m buyout clause, they're confident he will agree to join them.

Even with a deal for RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, it's suggested Barca could yet go for Williams this month.