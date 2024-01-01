Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Barcelona convinced Williams willing to sign despite Athletic Bilbao declaration

Barcelona convinced Williams willing to sign despite Athletic Bilbao declaration
Barcelona convinced Williams willing to sign despite Athletic Bilbao declaration
Barcelona convinced Williams willing to sign despite Athletic Bilbao declarationLaLiga
Barcelona remain convinced they can sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain international declared his commitment to Athletic last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, TV3 says Barca chiefs are convinced Williams made the declaration only on recommendation from his agents.

And should Barca meet Williams' €58m buyout clause, they're confident he will agree to join them.

Even with a deal for RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, it's suggested Barca could yet go for Williams this month.

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoAth BilbaoBarcelona
Related Articles
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit talk
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde quietly confident keeping Williams
Font rubbishes Laporta claims: Barcelona cannot sign Williams