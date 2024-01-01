Athletic Bilbao defender Vivian: Nico ready for Barcelona trip after summer soap opera

Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian is confident Nico Williams can handle their trip to Barcelona this weekend.

On the eve of the clash, Barca chief Deco admitted Williams had rejected their offer this summer.

Vivian said, "It seems like it has been the soap opera of the summer.

"Nico has been very calm and this week he is the same. The biggest advantage that Nico has is that he has a very good close group, especially made up of his brother, and he knows that he can count on all of us as he has ever done.

"Nico has his feet firmly on the ground.

"What you have to do is play football and enjoy where you are, which is the best place."

He added, "I expect the usual in a match against Barcelona, ​​which will be a difficult match. How the fans are going to be is something we don't think about."