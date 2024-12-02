Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy with 2-goal Sancet after victory at Rayo

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was left pleased with their 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Oihan Sancet struck twice after Randy Nteka had put Rayo ahead early on.

"It was a very close and hard-fought game, as is always the case at Vallecas," Valverde said.

"When you have quality players they can decide a match and that's what happened. Oihan was very clinical and we're happy with that. We're in confident mood at the moment and we want to take advantage of this momentum."

Athletic face Real Madrid at San Mames on Wednesday night.

The coach added: “We are playing in two demanding competitions and we want to do well in everything. Now we'll start thinking about the next game, in which, like today, we'll have another three very important points at stake."