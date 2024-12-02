Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
Man City double winter market budget to rescue Pep's season
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku

Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy with 2-goal Sancet after victory at Rayo

Carlos Volcano
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy with 2-goal Sancet after victory at Rayo
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy with 2-goal Sancet after victory at RayoLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was left pleased with their 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Oihan Sancet struck twice after Randy Nteka had put Rayo ahead early on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It was a very close and hard-fought game, as is always the case at Vallecas," Valverde said.

"When you have quality players they can decide a match and that's what happened. Oihan was very clinical and we're happy with that. We're in confident mood at the moment and we want to take advantage of this momentum."

Athletic face Real Madrid at San Mames on Wednesday night.

The coach added: “We are playing in two demanding competitions and we want to do well in everything. Now we'll start thinking about the next game, in which, like today, we'll have another three very important points at stake."

Mentions
LaLigaSancet OihanRayo VallecanoAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz
Inter Miami plan Jan move for Rayo Vallecano outcast James
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde pleased with dominant win against Elfsborg