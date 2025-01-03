Aspas happy with new Celta Vigo deal

Iago Aspas is happy with his new deal at Celta Vigo.

The veteran attacker penned a new 12-month contract, which was confirmed on Christmas Day.

He said on Thursday: "It wasn't long before Christmas when we spoke and it took us five minutes. In two talks, my brother and Marco Garcés (sporting director) fixed what was there and we decided to continue for another year, after talking it over with my family.

"It was the first time in my career that I was so close to the end of my contract. I feel very good on a day-to-day basis and above all I am very happy in training and that is also reflected in the matches.

"If I had felt unwell, I would have been the first to throw me out."