Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan

Aspas happy with new Celta Vigo deal

Carlos Volcano
Aspas happy with new Celta Vigo deal
Aspas happy with new Celta Vigo dealLaLiga
Iago Aspas is happy with his new deal at Celta Vigo.

The veteran attacker penned a new 12-month contract, which was confirmed on Christmas Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Thursday:  "It wasn't long before Christmas when we spoke and it took us five minutes. In two talks, my brother and Marco Garcés (sporting director) fixed what was there and we decided to continue for another year, after talking it over with my family. 

"It was the first time in my career that I was so close to the end of my contract. I feel very good on a day-to-day basis and above all I am very happy in training and that is also reflected in the matches.

"If I had felt unwell, I would have been the first to throw me out."

Mentions
LaLigaAspas IagoCelta VigoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Celta Vigo president Mourino talks player exits: No-one being pushed out
Celta Vigo president Mourino hopeful of Mingueza staying; "super excited" about Aspas deal
Aspas proud as Celta Vigo confirm new contract