Celta Vigo president Mourino talks player exits: No-one being pushed out

Celta Vigo president Marian Mourino admits several changes are on the agenda ahead of the winter market.

However, Mourino also insists the board isn't actively seeking to push any player out the exit door.

On Anastasios Douvikas, Mourino told AS: "It's a case like many others in football. He's a great professional and a great player, we all love him. It may be that he's not getting the minutes he'd like and at this time of the market there are these rumours, but we're calm and we hope he stays.

"If he brings something interesting for the club and for him, it will be analyzed."

On Jonathan Bamba, Mourino said: "He is a player who has a contract, we are happy with him and we will see if any options come up. Right now there is nothing on the table."

And on Franco Cervi, she added: "He is a player who is said to be leaving in all the markets. I see him happy here, he is a team player, he has never had any problems with any coach and he always gets the minutes he plays. If he stays, he is welcome, and if he wants to look for an exit, we would also let him go without any problem."