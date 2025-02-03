Asprilla nets winner as Girona defeat Las Palmas

Goals from Abel Ruiz and Yaser Asprilla helped Girona move to within one point of the LaLiga European qualification places as the Blanquivermells extended their home unbeaten run against Las Palmas to six consecutive matches with a 2-1 victory.

The two sides were clearly targeting a fast start at Estadi Montilivi, with them each looking to end their respective four-match winless runs. After a frantic opening, Girona landed the first blow on eight minutes when Yangel Herrera’s perfectly weighted through ball released Ruiz and allowed him to curl his first goal of 2025 past the onrushing Jasper Cillessen.

That proved to be the only shot on target in the opening half-hour, but the hosts continued to create the better chances, with Bryan Gil’s half-volley acrobatically tipped past the post by Cillessen.

On the brink of half-time, they were awarded a penalty when Scott McKenna was penalised for elbowing Herrera inside the penalty box. However, Ruiz was unable to convert from 12 yards as he was denied a second strike of the evening by Cillessen’s full-stretch save.

Las Palmas’ chances of a comeback looked slim, especially considering the Canarian outfit had failed to score an away goal in La Liga since November.

Nevertheless, a lively Alberto Moleiro looked determined to put that record to bed, forcing Paulo Gazzaniga into a low save with a curling strike before poking over the crossbar from Fabio Silva’s cutback.

Despite their efforts, Los Amarillos couldn’t net an equaliser and Girona eventually wrapped up the victory through Asprilla’s thumping strike into the bottom corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Las Palmas did give Girona a late scare as Silva bundled in his sixth away goal of the campaign from Mika Marmol’s pass, but there was ultimately relief around the Estadi Montilivi when the full-time whistle blew as Michel’s Girona were able to seal their first home victory of the year in all competitions.

Although they put up a fight in the second half, Las Palmas fell short yet again, and they are now just two points above the relegation zone.