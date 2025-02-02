DONE DEAL: Toluca land Girona keeper Lopez

Girona have sent goalkeeper Pau Lopez to Mexico.

Lopez has signed with Liga MX club Toluca on-loan for the season.

The 30 year-old will join Toluca as their new senior No1.

Toluca announced: "Les Diables have added to their team the Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who arrives from Girona.

"Pau Lopez has become the new goalkeeper of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca to face the 2025 Clausura of the Liga MX. He arrives in Mexico with the firm determination of’ bring safety to the Devils in goal."