Southampton reach terms with Villarreal for Brereton Diaz

Southampton are splashing out for Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz.
The Chile international, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Sheffield United in the Premier League. He managed six goals and an assist in 14 starts.
The Sun says Saints and Villarreal have now settled on a fee of &poind;7m for Brereton Diaz.
He will sign a four-year contract at St Mary's this week.
Saints need a new striker after Che Adams' departure for Torino.