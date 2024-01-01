Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move

Southampton reach terms with Villarreal for Brereton Diaz

Southampton reach terms with Villarreal for Brereton Diaz
Southampton reach terms with Villarreal for Brereton Diaz
Southampton reach terms with Villarreal for Brereton DiazLaLiga
Southampton are splashing out for Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Sheffield United in the Premier League. He managed six goals and an assist in 14 starts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says Saints and Villarreal have now settled on a fee of &poind;7m for Brereton Diaz.

He will sign a four-year contract at St Mary's this week.

Saints need a new striker after Che Adams' departure for Torino.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrereton Diaz BenSouthamptonVillarrealLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Southampton eyeing Villarreal striker Brereton Diaz
Southampton chasing Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz, Man City kid
CLOSER? Villarreal accept Chelsea bid for Jorgensen (but he wasn't first-choice)