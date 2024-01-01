Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Arsenal loanee Lokonga assures Sevilla: I want to be here for many years

Arsenal loanee Lokonga assures Sevilla: I want to be here for many years
Arsenal loanee Lokonga assures Sevilla: I want to be here for many years
Arsenal loanee Lokonga assures Sevilla: I want to be here for many yearsAction Plus
Albert Sambi Lokonga is delighted with his move to Sevilla.

The midfielder has arrived on a season-long loan from Arsenal with an option to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At today's presentation, Lokonga remarked:  "Today is finally the day and I hope to stay for many years because I have a lot to do and a lot to prove.

"I knew that this day was going to come. I have always thought about playing for Sevilla.

"I had some conversations with Víctor (Orta, sporting director). We had the opportunity to talk quite a long time ago actually and today the opportunity finally came true. I knew this day was going to come. Now I have more experience, I am a better player and a better person."

He continued: "Everyone knows that Sevilla has a great history of wanting things. That's why I'm here.

"The most convenient thing for me was the possibility of returning to Europe, winning again and I want to be part of the team, write the history of the team and participate as much as I can."

Mentions
LaLigaLokonga Albert SambiSevillaArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign Arsenal midfielder Lokonga
Sevilla and Arsenal agree Lokonga terms
Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hints Sevilla move close