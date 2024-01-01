Tribal Football
Arsenal launching move for Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia
Arsenal are said to be plotting a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this month.

The Gunners are in the market to bring in a new backup goalkeeper to deputize for David Raya.

The Gunners are going to facilitate an exit on loan or permanently for Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international does not want to stay at the club as a backup for another season.Per The Mail, Garcia is seen as someone who is good enough to take Ramsdale’s squad place.

As for the latter, he is most likely to end up at Ajax, who are showing serious interest in him.

