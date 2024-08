Espanyol closing deal for Tottenham striker Veliz

Espanyol are closing a deal for Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz.

Veliz spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Sevilla.

Advertisement Advertisement

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto is now reporting Tottenham is loaning the youngster again.

Véliz is set to join Espanyol for next season.

All parties are in agreement. The 20-year-old is already in Barcelona to complete the transfer.