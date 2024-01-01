Arsenal keeper Raya happy competing with Simon for Spain spot

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is happy competing with Unai Simon for the Spain No1 shirt.

Raya and Athletic Bilbao's Simon are regarded as La Roja's top two keepers.

Ahead of their Nations League tie with Serbia, Raya said: "I do not know if there will be debate or not, I am now here to help the team win matches and make life difficult for the coach.

'Let it be very difficult for those who want to put and also for those who are injured. Tomorrow we have to win and get the three points.

"I believe that the excitement of playing soccer, that should never be lost. I think I still have even more than when I was 16.

"It is the first time that I play so many games in a row, when you pick up the pace you feel better about yourself. Both the team and I are in a very good moment and we are helping the team."