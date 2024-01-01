Barcelona chief Deco reviving plans for Arsenal midfielder Partey

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Thomas Partey's situation at Arsenal.

While he has made a big impact in Arsenal's midfield so far this season, Partey's deal is running down.

As such, the Ghana international can negotiate pre-contract terms with foreign clubs from January 1.

Relevo says Barca are keen, where sporting director Deco is seeking a new midfield addition.

Deco has long regarded Partey highly, having spent eight years with Atletico Madrid before being sold to the Gunners.

Partey's Bosman status also makes him particularly attractive as Deco continues to work to a limited transfer budget.