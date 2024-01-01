Tribal Football
Arsenal goalkeeper Raya thrilled with Spain win and clean sheet

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was delighted with Spain's Euros win against Albania.

Raya kept a clean sheet as La Roja won their final group game 1-0 last night.

He said afterwards: "It was a  very good match from the whole group and against a high-level rival because they played for everything. They have created chances and they have squeezed us.

"A very sweet flavor to end up winning all three games and with no goals conceded.

Raya could not hide his satisfaction at having enjoyed a game as a starter.

"Super happy to have minutes and to be able to help the team with points," he added.

