Arsenal ace Rice: I could respond to bitter McLean, but what's the point?

Arsenal ace Declan Rice has dismissed the claims of Wrexham veteran James McLean.

McLean took aim at the former Republic of Ireland youth teamer last week, with Rice now a key to England's Euros hopes.

"I think Declan Rice is overrated,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he’s not world-class.”

Asked about McLean’s comments, Rice insisted he did not want to “sit here and slag him off”.

“I’ve known him, I’ve played with him,” he explained. “He’s entitled to his opinion and I’ve had to fight a load of those opinions from other people before.

“It might be a bit of bitterness towards me not playing for Ireland but I’ve not got a bad word to say about him, to be honest. I see the comments but I don’t try to put too much energy into it.”

“I played with James for Ireland for three games and I got on with him really well,” he added. “I am not going to sit here and slag him off. I thought he was a really top guy.

“When I left Ireland to come to England, I heard a few things he was obviously not happy about. He made comments a few years ago.

“It is what it is. I am not going to sit here and say anything about him. He’s had a great career himself - I think he is coming to the end of his career now and he’s got over a hundred caps for Ireland.

“It would be easy for me to sit here and say something back to him but, like I said, we are at opposite ends of our careers now. He’s 35 and I’m 25.”