Arsenal are eyeing Barcelona prospect Arnau Pradas.

Pradas, 18, is off contract next summer and is a Bosman target for the Gunners, says Mundo Deportivo.

The winger is currently playing consistently with the U19s.

For their part, Barca are eager to secure Pradas to a new contract.

The aim is for Pradas to pen terms and be gradually introduced to the Barca Atletic team.