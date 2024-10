Espanyol have upped the buyout clause of goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The Spain U21 goalkeeper attracted a €20m offer from Arsenal over the summer, though Espanyol insisted on €30m to sell.

The Gunners remain keen on Garcia, despite taking Neto on-loan from Bournemouth as an alternative.

However, they will have to cough up to prise Garcia away when they try again.

Mundo Deportivo says his contract has now seen his buyout clause raised to €35m ahead of the winter market.