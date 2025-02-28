Tribal Football
Araujo assures fans of Barcelona future
Ronald Araujo insists he's happy at Barcelona.

The defender signed a new contract with Barca last month, though continues to be linked with a move away.

But Araujo told Sport: "I was calm because I was convinced, I am, of what I wanted, which was to stay. Then there are factors that we were negotiating in the contract with the club, but that's normal.

"You come from being away for six months, you come back again. But I always had it very clear. And it was seen in how I got to the Super Cup final.

"If it depends on me, of course I'll stay. I'm happy at Barcelona. I think there will be good years ahead. I went through a period at Barça with a lot of financial problems or whatever, and now I want to enjoy the good times too. I invested when things were tough, I stayed. I had many opportunities to leave, but I believed in this, I wanted to stay.

"I thought we were going to manage and move forward. And now is the time to enjoy it, I feel important. I want to be here, my family is happy in Barcelona and I hope I can see out the whole contract. That's why I signed a long contract."

