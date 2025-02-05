Araujo: I was always calm about Barcelona renewal

Ronald Araujo admits he's happy to be fully fit for Barcelona.

The Uruguary defender has recovered from a summer knee injury and has also penned a new contract.

He said at a fans' function: “I’ve always been very calm, I’ve always been clear about it. I’m happy with the renewal. I’ve always shown how important it is to be here. I feel valued and important.

“I’m feeling good. I’m happy to play with the team again.

"We always watch videos. It’s a bit of a risky style, but we believe in it and it gives us results. I’m getting more and more rhythms and I hope to continue helping the team.

“The team is very good. We have a nice team with young and talented people. We are excited. Now comes the best moment, but we are convinced and we believe in the team’s work. Now we have no margin for error and we are prepared for this.”