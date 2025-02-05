Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne

Araujo: I was always calm about Barcelona renewal

Carlos Volcano
Araujo: I was always calm about Barcelona renewal
Araujo: I was always calm about Barcelona renewalLaLiga
Ronald Araujo admits he's happy to be fully fit for Barcelona.

The Uruguary defender has recovered from a summer knee injury and has also penned a new contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at a fans' function: “I’ve always been very calm, I’ve always been clear about it. I’m happy with the renewal. I’ve always shown how important it is to be here. I feel valued and important.

“I’m feeling good. I’m happy to play with the team again.

"We always watch videos. It’s a bit of a risky style, but we believe in it and it gives us results. I’m getting more and more rhythms and I hope to continue helping the team.

“The team is very good. We have a nice team with young and talented people. We are excited. Now comes the best moment, but we are convinced and we believe in the team’s work. Now we have no margin for error and we are prepared for this.”

Mentions
LaLigaAraujo RonaldBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Araujo "happy" after signing new Barcelona contract
Araujo delivers Barcelona major contract boost
Barcelona coach Flick discusses Fati, Araujo futures ahead of Getafe clash