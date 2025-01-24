Araujo "happy" after signing new Barcelona contract

Ronald Araujo is delighted signing a new contract with Barcelona.

The Uruguay defender has penned a new deal to 2030

Advertisement Advertisement

Araujo said, "I feel very grateful for all these years, I always noticed the affection. People on the street told me to stay, stay and that was something tremendous, just like in the stadium when they shout Uruguayan, it infects you.

"Happy because it means that the work is being done well and I hope that many joys come.

"I am happy and I hope that these are great years and that they come with titles, which is the most important thing. I want to continue growing as a professional, I know how important I am and I think I can contribute a lot and also win titles. We have something pending, which is the Champions League and it is the biggest objective and we are going to go for it."