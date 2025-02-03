Antony "very pleased" after Real Betis debut in Athletic Bilbao draw

Antony admitted frustration on debut for Real Betis in their 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

The on-loan Manchester United winger produced an assist for Isco's opening goal and was eventually substituted in the second-half.

Antony spoke to reporters after the game, stating his happiness at making his debut.

Your debut with Betis:

"Very happy, very pleased with the first game. The fans, incredible. But a little sad about the draw, but we're going all out for the next game, where we have to get the three points."

How it felt:

"Very good, I felt very good. Anxious, I was waiting all week for this game. I'm fine."

You participated in Isco's goal:

"Yes, yes, almost, but if any player on the team scores, it is very important for me. The important thing is that the team is well and happy, we are all together."

You connected well with the Malaga native:

"Isco is a star, we know the history he has, the quality he has. In training we are connecting very well. We have to work harder to make this connection grow."

What coach Manuel Pellegrini told him:

"The manager told me to stay calm, he had a lot of experience, we didn't talk much, he's a great coach."

Two points lost from set pieces:

"Yes, I think that attention and concentration from set pieces, the details, we have to work on them and not make mistakes. We have to be focused for the 90 minutes to avoid a draw like that."

What he says to the fans:

"First of all, thank you very much for everything, to the players, the fans, the coach, the staff. They expect me to be at 100% in every game, I'm going to give my all, we have to work harder to avoid losing points like that."