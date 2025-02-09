Ancelotti insists Real Madrid deserved more after Atletico draw

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti felt they deserved more after Saturday night's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez had Atletico ahead at halftime after a successful penalty before Kylian Mbappe struck just after the break.

Ancelotti said afterwards: “I don't want to talk about the referee. We deserved more, especially in the second half. We had control and we created a lot. The penalty affected the team in a first half that was slower and less aggressive compared to the second. However, we left with good feelings. "In the second half, Vinicius and Rodrygo played wider and created many dangerous situations.

“The VAR gave the penalty. The referee was very close to the action and saw what happened very well. I saw a similar penalty in Athletic-Girona. Football people don't understand this.

“I don't want to cause controversy. The match was close and competitive like all derbies. We came out with a draw, but we are encouraged because we did well in the second half.”

He also said: “In terms of commitment, we were good. Everyone has sacrificed, battled, fought and retrieved a tricky game. When Atlético were ahead, they played their game by defending and hitting us with counterattacks. They are very dangerous there, but we handled it well. At the back, the two centre-backs were excellent. We recovered after the penalty and were very close to winning the game.

“The idea was to get the ball wide in the first half. With the low block, Vinicius goes deeper inside to put a pass behind the defense. Then we were patient and went wide. The goal we scored was a ball from Rodrygo hanging into the area and Mbappé finished it.”