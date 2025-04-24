Ancelotti happy with Real Madrid win at Getafe; praises Guler - slams Endrick

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Getafe forced them to battle for their win on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid won 1-0 at Getafe thanks to Arda Guler's first-half goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti said afterwards: "The goal was to take three points and we did that, with a very strong first half, and then we struggled a bit in the second because Getafe pressed us more and we found it hard to keep control of the ball.

“It's true that in the last few games we've been more solid at the back, we're lacking a bit of a clinical edge up top. We were better in the first half, but in the second, we should have been more decisive with our counter-attacks."

On matchwinner Guler, Ancelotti also said: “He played inside and he did it in his own way, a very good performance showing great quality and a sense of calm. It's a system we haven't used all that much. In a 4-4-2, he can't play in the centre or only on the inside right. In a 4-3-3 he can do a great job on the inside because he works really hard too.

"He's lacking a bit of aggression in his duels but he has so much quality, not just with the goal but his all-round play. His future is more likely to be there than playing further forward.

"It might sound crazy now to think of him as a pivot, but he could certainly play that role in the future. He has immense quality in building the play."

Stop clowning around

Meanwhile, Ancelotti was left unimpressed by Endrick's performance on the night.

He added, “He had two chances. He couldn't have done any better with the first one, and with the second, he may have been offside but he can't be doing that.

"He's young and he has to learn but he has to shoot as well as possible and quit clowning around. There's no room for drama club in football."