Guler pleased proving Real Madrid matchwinner

Arda Guler was pleased proving Real Madrid's matchwinner at Getafe on Wednesday night.

A Guler goal midway through the first-half saw Real win 1-0 against their local rivals.

The Turkey midfielder said afterwards: "I scored a nice goal and I'm thrilled with the three points.

"We fought as a team, it was a good performance, and I'm happy we managed to win the game. I played in a position where I feel really comfortable.

“We knew this was going to be a difficult fixture. There were lots of battles, fierce tackles, but we were able to break the press in the first half, primarily by keeping the ball.

"The Copa final is a big game and we have great faith in our ability. Hala Madrid!”