Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Guler pleased proving Real Madrid matchwinner

Carlos Volcano
Guler pleased proving Real Madrid matchwinner
Guler pleased proving Real Madrid matchwinnerLaLiga
Arda Guler was pleased proving Real Madrid's matchwinner at Getafe on Wednesday night.

A Guler goal midway through the first-half saw Real win 1-0 against their local rivals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Turkey midfielder said afterwards: "I scored a nice goal and I'm thrilled with the three points.

"We fought as a team, it was a good performance, and I'm happy we managed to win the game. I played in a position where I feel really comfortable.

“We knew this was going to be a difficult fixture. There were lots of battles, fierce tackles, but we were able to break the press in the first half, primarily by keeping the ball.

"The Copa final is a big game and we have great faith in our ability. Hala Madrid!”

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaReal MadridGetafe
Related Articles
Getafe coach Bordalas: Real Madrid should build monument to Ancelotti
LOCAL DREAMS REALISED: LaLiga clubs dominate top 10 in new “territorial anchorage index” report
Aston Villa chief Monchi reveals interest in Arda Guler