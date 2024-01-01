Ancelotti delighted as Real Madrid defeat Chelsea in Charlotte

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left delighted with their 2-1 preseason friendly defeat of Chelsea in Charlotte.

Brahim Diaz and Lucas Vazquez scored the goals for the European champions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti said later: "It was a game played at a good tempo, with a clear approach up front and the attacking aspect was good. We were direct with Vini and Rodrygo and it was a good pre-season game. We feel that the players who started working on 15 July are doing well.

“The match was intense, fast and with a lot of changes up front because Chelsea have very speedy players. It was a game with a lot of transitions and it was good for us to play.

“We're pleased to have everyone back and we're starting to prepare for the Super Cup. The work has been good. The youngsters have done well, they've competed and it's been a good experience for them. Now we want to think about the Uefa Super Cup.”

On Eder Militao's performance, Ancelotti said: “I thought he did very well. He played with great quality, cutting out some dangerous situations. Those who are here are doing very well, like Ceballos, Modrić, Lucas Vázquez, Fran, Rüdiger and the two goalkeepers.”

On Luka Modric, he added: “Today, he played as a central pivot, but also as a pivot on the left like Kroos. He has a lot of quality on the ball and helps the team a lot because he manages the tempo and has plenty of experience.”