Ancelotti defends Real Madrid after Barcelona thrashing: Just the final half-hour

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists the scoreline didn't reflect the game after their 0-4 home ElClasico thrashing by Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in three minutes early in the second half before Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in an ElClasico in the 77th minute. Captain Raphinha closed out the 4-0 win six minutes from time.

Afterwards, Ancelotti insists just the final half-hour was a concern for him.

The result:

"It was a close game, we had chances and we could have scored, but we lacked accuracy. We could have taken the lead, but when they scored they did it twice and took all our energy away. So it was a different game and they did a lot of damage to us on the counterattack. It's a tough and difficult time, but we don't have to throw everything away, we just have to forget about the last 30 minutes. We mustn't give up, but learn. We came out of the last league defeat in last year's derby in very good shape and we must do the same."

Kylian Mbappé:

"We took a risk with their position, they play with a high line and we almost didn't take advantage. We had three or four opportunities and they didn't take them."

Tension with the Barcelona bench:

"The problem with the Barcelona bench was with Flick's assistant, who was not a gentleman celebrating the goal towards our bench. Flick has agreed with us and that's it."

The defeat:

"The scoreline doesn't reflect what happened in the match. They took the lead and gained confidence. But up until that point we had more opportunities than Barcelona."

Turning the tables on defeat:

"You can learn from a defeat and a bit of self-criticism is essential. But what we must not do is throw everything away because the team's first half was good. The result weighs on us because we took risks, but today's defeat is different, for example, to the one against Lille. There we lacked intensity, but not today."

Lack of reaction:

"I am worried about the defeat and we have to pick ourselves up. We have to keep competing and fighting, like we did after losing the derby last year. We're not going to be far from what we did last season."

The defence:

"It was good, we lost the duels when we decided to take risks after Modric came on. But I insist that we played well in the first half. The problem is that when you concede two goals you take risks and you do so against a team that is very good and that is more dangerous than usual. It was not just a tactical problem, but also a psychological one."