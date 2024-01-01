Ancelotti confident Real Madrid will replace Kroos; ready for AC Milan test

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to their preseason friendly against AC Milan on Wednesday.

The two European giants will meet in Chicago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti said: "This pre-season is a little bit special. Little by little all the players are coming back, but so far we have worked well. We've been able to evaluate the young players well also. Everyone who has come back is in good shape, it's not like the pre-seasons of the past. Now the players arrive ready to play.

"We love to get a look at the young players from the youth academy, we have many quality players and this is a good moment for them.

"I'm not worried. We have a spectacular squad in every position. We have Mbappé, who is a fantastic player. We don't have a lot of time to prepare for the first games, but the players will come back in good shape. They have a programme that starts 15 days before their arrival, but the most important thing for them was to rest after such a long season. The whole group will be back on the 7th and I think we'll be ready to start the season."

He added: "We're missing (Toni) Kroos, but we have a lot of different possibilities to replace him, although in a different way because there is no player like him, with his quality. But we have many other resources."