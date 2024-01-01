Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: AC Milan buy Real Madrid fullback Jimenez

DONE DEAL: AC Milan buy Real Madrid fullback Jimenez
DONE DEAL: AC Milan buy Real Madrid fullback Jimenez
DONE DEAL: AC Milan buy Real Madrid fullback JimenezAction Plus
AC Milan have signed permanently Real Madrid fullback Alex Jimenez.

Jimenez spent last season on-loan with the Rossonero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beginning the season with the Primavera team, the defender made a senior debut under former Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

Milan announced: "AC Milan is delighted to announce it has exercised the option to sign Alejandro Jiménez Sánchez from Real Madrid on a permanent deal. He has signed a contract with AC Milan until 30 June 2028 with the option to extend his stay until 30 June 2029."

It's been suggested the deal for the 19 year-old includes a buy-back clause for Real.

Mentions
Serie AJimenez AlexAC MilanReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen chasing Real Madrid defender Marin
Theo casts doubt on AC Milan future
Juventus turn to Man City fullback Couto