DONE DEAL: AC Milan buy Real Madrid fullback Jimenez

AC Milan have signed permanently Real Madrid fullback Alex Jimenez.

Jimenez spent last season on-loan with the Rossonero.

Advertisement Advertisement

Beginning the season with the Primavera team, the defender made a senior debut under former Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

Milan announced: "AC Milan is delighted to announce it has exercised the option to sign Alejandro Jiménez Sánchez from Real Madrid on a permanent deal. He has signed a contract with AC Milan until 30 June 2028 with the option to extend his stay until 30 June 2029."

It's been suggested the deal for the 19 year-old includes a buy-back clause for Real.