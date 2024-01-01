Tribal Football
Ancelotti adamant Real Madrid's new-look attack will come together
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident bringing his new attack together.

Endrick and Kylian Mbappe have been added this summer, with Real stumbling in the opening weeks of the season.

But Ancelotti said at the Mexico Siglo XXI: "Real Madrid has very high standards because it's the biggest club in the world. It has the greatest players. You have to be able to bring their quality to the service of the club.

"That's what we try to do every year. This year, the new players like Kylian and Endrick are adapting very well. We're going to have a great season competing in all competitions.

"Winning is very complicated, but our duty is to compete in every game as always at this club. Never give up and compete until the end. That's what you have to do when you put on that shirt."

