Simeone praises Sorloth's versatility after big win vs Sociedad

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised striker Alexander Sorloth after he netted all four goals in their 4-0 La Liga win against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The Norway international completed the fastest hat-trick in La Liga history within the first 11 minutes, then added a fourth goal on the half-hour to seal the rout.

"I was very happy with the team's first half in general. Alex, of course, is a whole different matter," Simeone told the media.

"He had a fantastic night, especially those first 45 minutes, where he decisively finished every ball that came his way.

“That allowed us to take control of the game and take it to a place we never imagined possible before the game started."

Despite becoming Atletico's top scorer this season with 17 goals, Sorloth has started more games from the bench (19) than in the starting lineup (13).