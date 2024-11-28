Tribal Football
Most Read
Slot admits Liverpool will change tactics due to Vini Jr
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
Girona coach Michel insists no underestimating Sturm Graz
Romanov: I was ready to buy Liverpool - and fund it with Gerrard's sale

Alvarez signs new Celta Vigo deal

Carlos Volcano
Alvarez signs new Celta Vigo deal
Alvarez signs new Celta Vigo dealLaLiga
Hugo Alvarez has signed a new deal with Celta Vigo.

Alvarez has penned a contract to 2028 with Celta this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 21 year-old winger is regarded as the jewel of Celta's academy.

The club announced on Wednesday: "An exciting agreement that reinforces the club's commitment to the youth team.

"A dedication and constant evolution that have not gone unnoticed and have allowed him to definitively rise to the first team this season and receive his first call-up to the national under-21 team last October."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaAlvarez HugoCelta VigoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Espanyol management standing by coach Gonzalez
Celta Vigo defender Alonso: Not about Barcelona revenge; my renewal?
Celta Vigo defender Mingueza: Xavi forced me out of Barcelona; he didn't like me