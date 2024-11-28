Alvarez signs new Celta Vigo deal

Hugo Alvarez has signed a new deal with Celta Vigo.

Alvarez has penned a contract to 2028 with Celta this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21 year-old winger is regarded as the jewel of Celta's academy.

The club announced on Wednesday: "An exciting agreement that reinforces the club's commitment to the youth team.

"A dedication and constant evolution that have not gone unnoticed and have allowed him to definitively rise to the first team this season and receive his first call-up to the national under-21 team last October."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play