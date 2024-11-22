Celta Vigo defender Alonso: Not about Barcelona revenge; my renewal?

Celta Vigo defender Marcos Alonso insists he's not seeking revenge on Barcelona this weekend.

Alonso left Barca for Celta at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It will be a special match, especially because we are playing against the leaders," he said.

"We have already shown in previous matches, against important teams, that we can compete against anyone but we have not managed to get any good results. It is another opportunity to give the fans three points."

On the number of matches he must play to automatically renew for another year, he said: “I don't look much further than the game at the weekend. There is a clause but, whether there was one or not, I am very happy. It will surely not be a problem if we all agree on my continuity, if everything continues like this."

"There is a clause, but whether there was one or not, I am very happy. If we all agree on my continuity, it will not be a problem."

He added: “ Every week we prepare the match based on the opponent. Barcelona is doing many things well, both when it comes to pressing high and playing high. It makes them very close together and it is difficult to get out of the pressure but we have our weapons and we will try to hurt them by looking for their weaknesses.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play