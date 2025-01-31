Atletico Madrid coach Simeone focused on Mallorca; pleased with Gallagher form

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says his squad are in good shape ahead of facing Real Mallorca.

Atletico into the game having reached the Champions League top eight after victory against RB Salzburg.

In this morning's presser, Simeone praised his fringe players and also the progress of summer arrival Conor Gallagher.

How are you facing these weeks knowing that you don't have to play in the Champions League round of 32 play-offs?

“We are focused on tomorrow's game and we have no other thoughts at the moment. We need to have an important game against Mallorca. We are going to face a tough opponent, with a very strong defence and important attacking players. Beyond their recent results, before the break they were having a very good season.”

What do you think of the new Champions League?

“I already said it the other day. It constantly encourages us to think about winning. We went right to the last few minutes hoping to see if there was a goal or not to see how the teams would position themselves. It is a first experience and we will see how it goes from here to the end.”

Is it one of your duties to get the second line players to score goals?

“We need goals in all facets of the game. Not to mention the defenders too, especially from set pieces. We need to work, create situations similar to those that may arise in matches so that, after repetition, the calmness to resolve goal situations appears.”

Alexander Sorloth?

“He was already in action the other day. He played for around 35 minutes and it was a good time to get back into the team after his short injury. We will see who we start with (against Mallorca). We have the possibility of having Correa in good shape; Julián, very good; Griezmann, in his line; Sorloth… And we will see.”

Champions League draw, possible play-off rivals?

“I have no opinion, we are focused on the league, which is what interests us. We don't know who we will be drawn against, so it makes no sense to think about anything other than Mallorca.”

Does Conor Gallagher remind you of yourself as a player?

“He has a great job. The other day he came on very well in the game (against Salzburg) in the second half. He helped us to continue competing well in recovering the ball and getting into the box. He has a good shot and timing with goals. We also need that growth from him.”

Julián Alvarez, booked. Worried that the next league game is the derby?

“We are thinking about tomorrow's game, not next Saturday, there is a cup game in between. We will start with what we think we can do to hurt Mallorca.”

The fight for the League, how many points do they need?

“We go game by game knowing the needs of the rival and we imagine what game the rival can play. I can't imagine anything other than them playing with a 5-4-1, with Muriqi and possibly with Larin, another striker with more speed to look for the counterattack. With fast players on the wing and trying to be strong defensively to take advantage of the aerial game and the counterattack.”