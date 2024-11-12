Tribal Football
Alvarez pleased to prove Atletico Madrid matchwinner: We must continue like this

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez was happy with his goal in victory against Real Mallorca.

Alvarez says it was important to win before the squad broke up for international week.

The Argentina international said, "Yes, I'm happy with the goal and the three points. As you say, on a personal level, seven goals mean I'm feeling much better. They've helped me a lot in adapting, from less to more, and I hope to continue in this form.

"We have played several games with a win and zero. We have to continue on this path to keep adding points and be in the fight."

It was a fourth consecutive victory for Atletico and Alvarez added: "We need this, to be decisive, to be there in every game. We deserved to win some games and it didn't happen. We didn't win others and we won them like in Paris. The important thing is to win and add points to be better."

