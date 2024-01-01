Alvarez on Atletico Madrid move: Cholo and I always wanted to work together

Alvarez on Atletico Madrid move: Cholo and I always wanted to work together

Julian Alvarez is delighted with his move to Atletico Madrid.

The former Manchester City striker was unveiled by Atletico earlier today.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began, "I am very happy, very excited to be here, how they welcomed me in the city and in the club. I arrive happy and with very high expectations."

How much did Atletico Madrid insist?

"From the first moment I received many messages from the fans, they welcomed me at the airport, in the medical clinic, outside the stadium... It's very nice and now nothing, it's my turn to demonstrate on the pitch."

Have you received messages from Atletico Madrid players?

"Antoine (Griezmann) and Giuliano (Simeone) were among those who sent me the most messages, almost every day. De Paul and Nahuel Molina were also very attentive to this operation."

What can you offer the team?

"I try to give my best to find my best version of a footballer, and thus help the team win and leave Atlético at the top."

Relationship with the Simeone family?

"I have a good relationship with the whole Simeone family... With Gianluca I played for a period in the River Plate reserves, with Giovanni in the national team and now, at the Olympics, with Giuliano. Cholo has already told me that I have already met the various Cholitos, but now I work with the great Cholo.

"I have always had a good relationship, let's hope good things come."