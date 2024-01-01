Alvarez insists: I'm adapting at Atletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez is confident of living up to his price-tag at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina striker is yet to score for Atletico since his €81m move from Manchester City.

But Alvarez says: "I've been training for a few weeks, little by little I'm understanding what (Diego) Simeone wants and what the team needs from me. I'm adapting, they've helped me a lot.

"All coaches have their own things and I try to give mine to all the teams."

On his return to the Argentina squad, Alvarez also said: "There are important matches coming up, we will prepare them as always. It's nice to return to Argentina and meet the people again.

"We will face Chile and Colombia, they are important challenges as I said, we must continue to add. We think about winning every match, we are getting closer and closer to qualifying. We will work to continue improving and try to achieve it."