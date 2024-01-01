Atletico Madrid president Cerezo

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is full of pride to have welcomed Julian Alvarez to the club.

Cerezo presented the former Manchester City striker to the local press today.

He declared: "The word that is most repeated in his career is that of champion.

"It is impossible to understand Atlético without the impact that Argentines have had on this club."

Alvarez said in response: "I hope to return the love and trust that they have given me since I arrived.

"I come to try to find my best version as a player to try to win and leave the team at the top, but I don't feel like a super hero.

"I needed a change in my career, I needed to find a new challenge and I feel that Atlético is a club that will give me the necessary space to find my best version as a footballer."

Cerezo added during the presentation that, "...your signing was a dream months ago, but it is already reality."

