Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Alexander-Arnold urged to make Liverpool return: It will be a difficult pill to swallow...

Alexander-Arnold urged to make Liverpool return: It will be a difficult pill to swallow...
Alexander-Arnold urged to make Liverpool return: It will be a difficult pill to swallow...Profimedia

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told to make the move back to Liverpool despite leaving on bad terms.

Despite him being out of contract at Anfield last summer, Liverpool did receive a fee of around £10M for Alexander-Arnold as Madrid wanted the defender ready to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly still working out whether he will keep the England star who also missed out on this summer’s World Cup side. 

The 27-year-old endured a difficult first season in the Spanish capital, with injuries and managerial changes limiting him to just 14 La Liga starts. 

Now, Andy Townsend has backed the defender to make his way back to Merseyside in a move that many Liverpool fans would feel concerned about. 

"First and foremost, purely as a player, if he came back to Liverpool, would he improve them? One hundred per cent, yes. (Jeremie) Frimpong, as a right back, I’ve not really got. It’s so important nowadays with these full backs being such an important part of a team’s attacking intentions. 

 "If you can’t deliver anything half decent when you get into a good area, and from what I’ve seen of him so far, I’ve not really seen that final delivery, which Trent can do in his sleep. 

 "So, I think he absolutely would improve them. The question is how the club would feel about it. That’s going to be a difficult pill probably for some Liverpool fans to swallow. 

"Real Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter, who would no doubt fit the profile a bit more for Jose Mourinho. They’ve got (Federico) Valverde. They’ve got other players. They’ve got plenty of cover in that sort of area. So, if you’re Trent, at this stage of a pre-season, he will want to think he’s got every chance of starting and getting on with it." 

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has used Jeremie Frimpong and Calvin Ramsey at right-back so far in pre-season which may not leave room for Alexander-Arnold who could cost upwards of £50M from their European rivals.

Mentions
Trent Alexander-ArnoldJeremie FrimpongFederico ValverdeLiverpoolReal MadridLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Austin claims Vini Jr's wages would destory Arsenal: Two-and-a-half times more than Rice!

Arbeloa back Fulham new-boy Garcia as 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Vinicius Junior: Mourinho wants me to be happy at Real Madrid