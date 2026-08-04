Arbeloa back Fulham new-boy Garcia as 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has hailed new signing Gonzalo Garcia as 'one of the best strikers in the world.'

The 22-year-old has officially been reunited with Arbeloa at the Premier League side, joining for a reported £34 million from Real Madrid.

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Garcia had a breakout 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four goals in six games, but struggled to nail down a starting spot in Real Madrid’s star-studded side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arbeloa couldn’t be happier that he’s been joined by Garcia, hailing him as ‘one of the best strikers in the world.’

"I hope he can bring goals, but obviously he has pace, he has quality, he's strong, he can run, he can press, so for me he's one of the best strikers in the world with an amazing future,” he said.

"I'm so happy because I know there were so many things that he wanted and he decided to join us, so I'm so proud and really happy to have him with us."